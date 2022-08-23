DETROIT, M.I. (WWTI) — Water levels on the Great Lakes are going to continue to drop as fall arrives.

This is according to a weekly report issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, that confirmed low precipitation rates in the Great Lakes system.

The report stated that so far in August, precipitation across the Great Lakes has been below average, which has caused below-average water levels on Lakes Ontario, Erie and St. Clair. Lake Ontario is also below its August monthly average water level by seven inches.

USACE said that by September 19, water levels are forecast to decline on Lake Ontario by five inches. Lakes Erie, St. Clair, Michigan-Huron and Superior are also expected to drop four, four, two and one inches respectively.

However, Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River is expected to be above average throughout the month of August.

More specific information regarding water levels can be read on the chart below:

Ontario Erie St. Clair Michigan-

Huron Superior Forecasted water level for

August 19, 2022 (feet) 245.11 572.60 575.75 579.95 602.49 Difference from average water level for

August 19, 2021 (inches) -5 -11 -9 -9 +4 Projected net change by

September 19, 2022 (inches) -5 -4 -4 -2 -1 (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Official records are based on monthly averages and not daily levels. All water levels are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Water levels at specific locations may differ due to meteorological influences.