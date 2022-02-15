CANANDAIGUA LAKE – There’s an effort underway to turn a city in the Finger Lakes into a world-class tourist destination.

The Lake House on Canandaigua is leading the charge while offering its guests their own lake house experience.

The Lake House on Canandaigua sits on 9 acres at the northern point of the lake, with stunning year-round views.

“When you enter the Lake House, the look, touch and feel is equally as impressive as the way hopefully our team is treating you and anyone else coming into the property,” says Manager Chris Pulito.

First opened 2 years ago and completed last summer, the Lake House has 124 rooms and suites.

Local sculptors designed the poster-beam beds and chandeliers throughout.

The resort attracts family holidays, mini-moons and couple’s retreats. There are games and activities and little nooks for romantic rendezvous.

“We’ve been able to achieve a number of world class awards. But they’re voter awards. That’s what means a lot to us. That means people who experienced this came back and said ‘Wow, we want to come back to the Lake House,'” says Pulito.

Its signature restaurant is the Rose Tavern with its open kitchen and hearth.

The Sand Bar offers a seafood-focused casual atmosphere with live music.

And the library bar has coffee and pastries in the morning and signature cocktails at night.

Executive Chef Steve Eakins says the focus is on locally-sourced seasonal ingredients.

“There’s so many great products, so many great people. So, we’re going to tell all of those stories, whether it’s the local cheese maker, or the local farmer that has great lettuces and radishes and tomatoes throughout the summer. I’m just here to tell those stories, really,” says Eakins.

Willowbrook Spa offers traditional spa services with a solarium that looks out on a pair of Scandinavian-style barrel saunas.

Each sauna fits 2 people with views out to lake and its iconic island.

Also hugging the shoreline ona peninsula is the Event Barn which hosted 55 weddings last year.

“A one-of-a-kind experience in Upstate New York where you can really enjoy the view, the region and truly just stay at the resort for a whole week and not be bored,” says Pulito.

Pulito says the Lake House blends the contemporary with the classic in a section of the Finger Lakes that offers adventure and excitement, rest and relaxation.