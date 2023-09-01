KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another summer holiday means another chance to enjoy the first meal of the day in a beautiful natural setting.

The German Club is holding its final Breakfast in the Woods of the year on Monday outside its historic clubhouse on Loughlin Road in Kirkwood. It’s a traditional American breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and ham with coffee, orange juice or German beer.

The breakfast runs from 8 to 11 a.m. on Labor Day. The cost is $10 for members, $12 for guests.

The German Club is also preparing for its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. as it continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary.