LaBella Associates expands in our area

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Rochester-based construction management and design firm has a new larger local office as its business expands in our area.

LaBella Associates moved its Greater Binghamton office to the office complex at 4104 Old Vestal Road almost a year ago.

LaBella offers field studies, architectural and engineering services and job site consulting and management.

Office Manager and Construction Manager John Thierfelder says the company’s motto is Powered by Partnership.

“The resources that are available to us at LaBella are really second to none. And the availability to move, to move up in the company, the opportunities really are endless,” says Thierfelder.

Roughly 40 people work out of the Vestal office, although many go directly to the job site.

LaBella is growing and hiring.

Regional Manager Mike Mishook says that despite growing from 60 million dollars in revenue to 120 million in the past 4 years, LaBella still has the feel of a smaller firm.

“We have seen significant growth, but we haven’t lost that entrepreneurial spirit. Which is great because our bottom line for the firm has been outstanding, but that also provides a lot of opportunity for our employees. Not only for them to grow, but ultimately to fulfill their career goals,” says Mishook.

LaBella recently won a contract to design and manage the construction of a new Welcome Center at Binghamton University.



in 1978, LaBella has 12 hundred employees spread across 30 locations up and down the Eastern Seaboard.