L.L. Bean supports Callicoon Riverside Park in Sullivan County

CALLICOON, NY – With more people turning to nature for recreation during the pandemic, there’s a new way to access and enjoy the Delaware River in nearby Sullivan County under development.

The Trust for Public Land recently purchased a 48 acre property in Callicoon that has nearly a mile of river frontage.

The former farmland was most recently the private Upper Delaware Campgrounds until it closed after the 2006 flood.

New York State Director of the Trust Carter Strickland says a new park will provide much needed access for boating, swimming and fishing.

“Last time I was here just a week and a half ago, I saw a fox, I saw three bald eagles, I saw a bear in the river. It really is a wonderful spot where you can see wilderness close to home,” he said.

Strickland says the launch could become a popular takeout for those taking advantage of the celebrated fly fishing sections further upstream.

The working name for the project is Callicoon Riverside Park, although community stakeholders will be engaged to settle a a final name and design which could also include hiking trails and picnic areas.

“We’re going to have public meetings at the beginning of August to really imagine what this park could be, how it fits in with the community. It could have a dog park. It could have a lot of things that this community needs and wants.”

The project is receiving a $50,000 grant from the L.L. Bean Community Fund Awards.

It’s part of a $1M commitment over five years from L.L. Bean to the Trust for conservation work across the country.

Other funding sources include New York State, which will operate the boat launch, and Sullivan County which will run the park once it’s completed.