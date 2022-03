BINGHAMTON, NY – A Johnson City man being charged with murder plead not guilty in court this morning.

33 year-old Kyle Babola is being charged with stabbing 55 year-old Scott Groover on New Year’s Eve.

Groover was taken to the hospital and died a short time later due to blood loss.

Babola was found later at an address on Helen Street.

He was supposed to be arraigned last week but he was in a quarantine pod.

Babola plead not guilty to murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon.