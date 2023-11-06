(WIVT/WBGH) – United Refining Company of Pennsylvania, commonly known as Kwik Fill and Red Apple Food Marts, is raising money for veterans and active service members with its second annual campaign.

“Operation Give Thanks”, a company-and-customer-supported fundraiser program, is saying “thank you” to those who have served or are currently serving our country by supporting them and their families. From November 1 to November 30, customers can make donations at any Kwik Fill location to benefit the campaign. Kwik Fill will also be committing a portion of its sales made from every gallon of gasoline and diesel purchased from Veterans Day on November 11 through November 30.

“We host many fundraising initiatives throughout the year, but this one receives the most support by far from our customers. It fits so well with our commitment to a strong America. And our employees are especially excited to support this campaign,” said Assistant Vice President for Kwik Fill Jon Mechling.

The combined donations will directly benefit Allegheny Valley Veterans Center; a housing facility for homeless veterans serving eight counties in northwestern PA, Special Forces Charitable Trust; dedicated to taking care of our Special Forces Soldiers and their families, and Operation Homefront; a national charity that will direct funds to recipients in the Kwik Fill market area.

In 2022, Operation Give Thanks raised over $176,000.

This year, Kwik Fill launched a website dedicated to the campaign, allowing customers to make additional donations directly through the site. The company also launched a special coffee mug for the program that entitles purchasers to free coffee during November, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. To check it out, visit operationgivethanks.com.

Kwik Fill invites all supporters of the military and veteran community in Kwik Fill country to participate in Operation Give Thanks.