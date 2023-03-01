NEW YORK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Each March, roughly 300 Kwik Fill locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio raise funds for children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Beginning today, the annual Shamrocks Campaign begins where customers can purchase a paper shamrock at checkout for just $1, or $5 for a larger contribution.

Donations go directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to accelerate research, advance care, and help advocate for the support of families.

It is the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

“For over 40 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Shamrocks campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” said Director of Retail Administration, Beth Caldwell. “Thanks to the generosity of Kwik Fill employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research, care, and advocacy efforts for families living with a neuromuscular disease.

You can learn more about the MDA here.