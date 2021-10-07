KW Fitness holds charity walk to benefit Women’s Hope Home

VESTAL, NY – A local fitness center that used to raise money for charity through group workouts has found a creative way to do good.

For years, K-W Fitness in Vestal has been hosting group workouts, but this year it decided to have a “charity walk”.

Back on September 25th, the community was invited to the Vestal Rail Trail to walk a 5-K.

This year, the money raised went to a new organization coming to our area, Women’s Hope Home.

Member of the Women’s Hope Home committee Kendra Hubal explains the purpose of the organization.

“We are going to be able to house 15 women struggling with addiction, unplanned pregnancy, really any other crisis in their lives. We definitely don’t have an outreach for women, we have a Men’s Hope Home that has been really successful, so we’re looking to do the same thing,” says Hubal.

K-W Fitness was able to raise a little over 2 thousand dollars.

Hubal says the Women’s Hope Home in Johnson City is expected to be complete around February of next year.

If anyone would like to know more about it or donate, visit WomensHopeHome.com.