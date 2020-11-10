KW Fitness holds annual Push Ups for Veterans

VESTAL, NY – With Veteran’s Day coming up tomorrow, a local fitness center is staying in shape while honoring those who have served.

K-W Fitness in Vestal held it’s 8th annual Push Ups For Veterans event, only this year, it was done virtually through Facebook.

While the event is typically held in May, the pandemic forced the gym to push it back as well as hold it with no in-person guests.

Members of the K-W staff dropped down and did as many push ups as they could in 90 seconds, with many being sponsored per rep.

K-W Owner Kevin Webb says this event is a way for him, and those who participate, to give back to the veterans in the community.

“I heard of some other fitness businesses across the country doing an event very similar to this. I really took a liking to it. I wanted to find a way to give back to our veterans. This was something that I wasn’t able to do by serving our country. So, this is my way of just giving back to our veterans in our area,” says Webb.

Webb did his part as he was able to do 113 push ups, but fell shy of his employee Corey’s previous record of 131.

Over the course of the event’s history, Webb says K-W has been able to raise over 40,000dollars, having donated to the Southern Tier Veteran’s Support Group over the last 5 years.

If anyone is interested in donating, you can visit the K-W Fitness page on Facebook.