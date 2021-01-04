Kristen Gillibrand’s Breast Cancer Research Program gets $150 million dollars for research

BINGHAMTON, NY – The most recent coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress includes money to fight a different deadly disease.

U-S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced last week that the Breast Cancer Research Program, which is reviewed by the Department of Defense, is getting 150 million dollars to continue its research.

The program works on finding the best ways to detect, treat, and prevent the cancer that affects an estimated 1 out of 8 women.

Gillibrand says the program is important because it has lead to groundbreaking discoveries about breast cancer, and has even lead to new treatments for the disease.