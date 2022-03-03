BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man originally charged with stabbing a women to death, now has assault charges against him.

Kout Akol rejected a plea deal offered to him back in September for the murder of 27 year-old Takecia Mitchell inside unit 2 dash 20 of the Saratoga Apartments.

Akol rejected the offer of 20 years in prison and 5 years post supervision, saying he wanted to take this to trial.

However, an incident took place this past October inside the jail involving Akol.

He’s being charged with assualt in the 2nd degree, which he again plead not guilty to yesterday in front of Judge Joe Cawley.