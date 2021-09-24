Kout Akol, accused of stabbing woman to death, rejects plea deal, requests trial

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man charged with stabbing a woman to death in July has rejected a plea deal and says he wants a new attorney.

24 year old Kout Akol is accused of killing 27 year-old Takecia Mitchell inside unit 2-20 of Saratoga Apartments.

Akol told Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley that he rejected a plea deal of 20 years in prison with 5 years post supervision.

The defendant, who is African-American, accused his public defender of being a racist, even accusing him of making racial slurs.

His lawyer denied the accusation and Dooley refused to assign him new counsel.

Akol says he wants to take his case to trial.

