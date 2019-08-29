Korchak responds to Mollen Battisti endorsement

BINGHAMTON NY -Broome County District Attorney Candidate Mike Korchak is responding to criticisms leveled yesterday by former DA Jerry Mollen.

At a news conference where Democrat Mollen endorsed Republican Candidate Paul Battisti, he took issue with a number of unethical practices he alleges are currently taking place in the D-A’s Office where Korchak is currently Chief Assistant D-A.



That includes a instance from May when Korchak signed a false felony indictment.



Mollen said Korchak’s excuse of a clerical error is absurd.

Korchak responded to the criticism by saying the clerical error was quickly resolved with no harm to anyone.



Korchak countered that Mollen himself was guilty of major errors during his tenure, including allowing a juror with a conflict of interest to sit on a double murder trial leading the case to be overturned on appeal forcing a retrial.



He says this was a very costly error that also put the families through unspeakable pain a second time.



Korchak says the endorsement is just political payback.

“I find it ironic that 4 years ago when Mr. Mollen ran the last time. there was a press conference with lawyers including Paul Battisti who indicated that if you have tax liens and very little DA experience you should be ineligible to run for district attorney. I find it ironic that 4 years later he’s supporting Mr. Battisti who has no experience in the District Attorney’s Office and at the time he announced had 87 thousand dollars in tax liens,” says Korchak.

Korchak currently works for DA Steve Cornwell who defeated Mollen four years ago.

As for the liens, Battisti has said that he was already on a payment plan with the IRS and finished paying off the debt at the beginning of this year.