Korchak accepting Libertarian nomination for D.A.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A candidate who came up just short in the primary isn’t ready to give up his bid for Broome County District Attorney.

At a news conference on the steps of the Broome County Courthouse today, Mike Korchak announced he would be accepting the Libertarian nomination for District Attorney.

In June’s Republican primary Korchak lost to Paul Battisti by less than 200 votes.

Korchak says his decision to accept the Libertarian nomination came in part due to the outpouring of support he’s received from voters since then, along with the narrow margin of defeat in the primary.

“It’s a different ballgame now because it’s opened up to Democrats, Libertarians, Conservatives, independents and there’s a lot of voters out there. I hope they’ll all do their homework and find out a lot about my campaign and find out about the other candidates. That’s what it’s all about making an informed choice,” Korchak says.

In response, Battisti’s campaign raised questions about whether Korchak supports decriminalizing drug use along with prostitution which are stances the Libertarian party espouses on its website.

Korchak used the example of last night’s Democratic presidential debate saying that not everyone in the same party has all the same beliefs.

In a statement today Battisti says he’s running for District Attorney to fight the opioid epidemic, get tough on dangerous criminals and stand up for crime victims and he’ll keep working to deliver this message to the voters.

Korchak and Battisti will be on the ballot on November 5th with Democratic candidate Debra Gelson.