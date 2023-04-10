BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is hosting a 5K fundraiser on Saturday, April 29th.

The annual road race began in 2018 and takes runners through the rolling hills that surround the observatory.

Unlike most local 5K’s, this one will begin at 7 p.m. Runners are invited to stay after and view the night skies through Kopernik’s research-grade telescopes.

The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for those under 18.

Participants will get a t-shirt and a goody bag. All proceeds go directly towards funding Kopernik.

