VESTAL NY, (WIVT/WBGH)-The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is set to start a new program outlining and exploring the nature of Dwarf Planets and the solar system this Friday July 22nd.

Educator Robert Olaf Siegers will be leading the presentation “The ABC’s of Dwarf Planets” on Friday night.

Kopernik seeks to answer some of the many questions that the public have about the solar system and Dwarf Planets.

Public Admission

$4.00 seniors/students

$6.00 adults

$20.00 family maximum

Group rate (10 or more): $4 adult, $3 senior/student

Kopernik/ASTC Passport Members: Free

The observatory will be livestreaming the evet on their yourtube channel for those who will not be able to watch in person.

Find their YouTube channel here

Doors open at 8pm with the program starting at 8:30pm.