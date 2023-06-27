VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is hosting a presentation and crash course in asteroid defense to celebrate International Asteroid Day on June 30th.

The Friday Night program features Dr. Andy Rivkin, the Investigation Team Lead for NASA’S Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART.) He is presenting the motivation behind the test as well as his findings and some of the behind-the-scenes operations of the mission.

DART is a space mission that launched in November 2021. It tested planetary defense against near-Earth objects, such as asteroids, and validated space techniques formed by NASA to protect the Earth. The mission of DART was to test a technique known as kinetic impact. Kinetic impact is the theory that colliding mass with a near-Earth object will change its orbit. On September 26, 2022, the team crashed a space probe into their target, the asteroid Dimorphous, to change its orbit and they were successful.

The presentation starts at 8:30 pm with doors opening at 8:00. Tickets can be bought onsite and are $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and students. Kopernik Passport Members will be able to enter for free. If the skies are clear, the observatory domes will be open for guests to view the night sky through Kopernik’s telescopes before and after the program.

International Asteroid Day is recognized June 30th every year to observe the anniversary of the Tunguska Event, a 1908 meteor explosion in Siberia, Russia. The day was declared in December of 2016 by the United Nations General Assembly to bring awareness to the hazards of asteroid impacts.