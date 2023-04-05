VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is encouraging more girls to pursue STEM studies.

Kopernik’s Spring Girl Power program is titled “Sheroes Women in STEM.”

The girls will learn about important female scientists past and present and engage in hands-on activities, many related to the discoveries of those scientists.

For example, they’ll learn about Emily Roebling, who assisted her husband in the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, while also learning to make miniature bridges of their own.

Educator Pat Stacconi says the program fits with Kopernik’s mission of lifelong learning.

“Instilling in people, not just the girls or the students, but in adults and everyone the lifelong learning and explore and be curious. Look up and dream big.”

Other activities will include building a model space lander, building a robot and extracting DNA from a strawberry.

A session next Tuesday for girls ages 3 to 5 is already full but there are slots still available for the Wednesday session for ages 6 to 8.

Girl Power runs from 9 to 3.

To register, call 607-748-3685.