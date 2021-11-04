Koffman Southern Tier Incubator holding sessions for marijuana entrepreneurs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Entrepreneurs interested in getting into New York’s new recreational marijuana industry can get some advice online in the coming weeks.

The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator is holding a four week virtual program combining marijuana industry experts and business mentors.

The Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator Program will focus on the recreational marijuana market which New York is in the process of legalizing.

Director of Business Incubation Programs for Binghamton University Eric Krohn says unlike hemp, much of the recreational marijuana is expected to be grown indoors, year-round using grow lights and demanding large amounts of energy.

Krohn says Greater Binghamton is well-suited for marijuana production and processing.

“We have the highways connecting us from New York City to the rest of the state. We have an economy built on the backs of farmers. So, we have that skilled labor. And then we have some of the most amazing clean energy programs, products and companies in New York State which I think, when you combine them all, gives Binghamton a real advantage in the cannabis market in New York State,” he says.

Krohn expects that the industry will not be completely dominated by large mutli-national corporations and that there will be a significant role for small and medium-sized growers and retailers.

The program will teach participants how to create a business canvas, which is an alternative to a business plan.

It examines whether there is a desire by customers for the product, whether money can be made from it and whether the necessary resources and relationships can be attained.

The virtual program runs for four consecutive Tuesdays from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM starting next Tuesday.

It’s free and open to all New York residents.

To register, go to http://SouthernTierIncubator.com/OGAccelerator.