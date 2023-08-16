BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Amidst the global honeybee loss, one agritech company is working to pioneer the future of pollination.

Today’s Koffman Innovations spotlight is on Buzz Up.

Based in Italy, Buzz Up works closely alongside beekeepers to increase pollination and create a more sustainable industry. Using an in-hive sensor, the company collects data to ensure the health of the bees by monitoring the temperature, weight, and sound of the hive. Bees play a vital role in our lives and Internationalization Manager Joseph Gaylord says their system helps to manage health concerns surrounding bee loss.

“All of this goes back to the pollinator health and if the pollinators are not healthy, the environment is not healthy. That is something we really want to support through our research work and through the advocacy work we do as well,” said Gaylord.

Buzz Up began in 2017 when one of the founders inherited 20 beehives from his grandfather while studying business in college. Combining his two passions, he wanted to bring new innovation to generations of beekeepers. Italy is known for its strong beekeeping culture and local small-scale honey production. Gaylord says Upstate New York has a strong agricultural base and coming to the Incubator was an amazing experience.

“Being able to come in and work with the wonderful groups of mentors and researchers and professors that they have access to was really a tremendous benefit for us in terms of building that network, and rebuilding that network, for me. That’s really critical because food is culture,” said Gaylord.

Buzz Up is a member of the Soft Landings program at the Koffman which helps international companies establish a presence in the U.S. It’s also the founder of a consumer sister company for those who keep bees at home. Beeing aids in backyard beekeeping, biodiversity education, and even bee adoption services.