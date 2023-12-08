BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator will play host to international investors and entrepreneurs during a 3 day event in June.

A Southern Tier of New York spinoff event is being planned prior to the prestigious SelectUSA Investment Summit taking place outside of Washington DC.

The summit bills itself as the highest profile event in the U-S dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment.

In conjunction with the summit, 15 spinoff events are planned across the country showcasing various industries.

The event titled Discover New York’s Southern Tier Innovation Hub is focused on agribusiness and next-generation manufacturing.

It will be co-hosted by the Leadership Alliance and the Center for International Business Acceleration or CIBA and will offer events both in Binghamton and Ithaca.

Those interested in manufacturing will tour IM3 New York, BAE and Universal Instruments as well as meet with Nobel prize winner Stan Whittingham.

The agribusiness track will visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension campus on Upper Front, Cornell University in Ithaca and the Chobani yogurt plant in New Berlin.