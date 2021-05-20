Koffman Incubator has raised over $93M in clean energy investments

BINGHAMTON, NY – A state program to support businesses that promote renewable energy is touting a large number of investments in locally-based startups.

The Southern Tier Clean Energy Incubator Program says its members raised over 93 million dollars in investment capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

Its number of companies has also swelled from 20 to more than 35.

The Clean Energy Incubator is located within the Koffman Incubator in Binghamton and is funded by NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The majority of the investments, 75 million, were in the new iM3 New York lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility that is being built in Endicott.

Clean Energy Program Director Mike Jagielski says Greater Binghamton is becoming a national hub for energy storage research and development.

“If you have the individual who invented the lithium-ion battery as you chair of your advisory board, it’s pretty hard to to say, ‘Hey, we’re a battery and energy storage focused incubator.’ Because we’re trying to move in that direction. We’ve had some fantastic success stories,” he says.

Alex Kosyakov is founder and CEO of Natrion which is developing a safer, longer-lasting and fire-proof alternative to lithium for large batteries.

His technology would substitute a flexible and durable material made of polymer and ceramic for liquid lithium which, on occasion has been known to boil and even explode under high temperatures.

Kosyakov says Natrion moved from Boston to the Koffman to take advantage of New York clean energy incentives.

But he says the battery storage ecosystem in Binghamton is an even greater advantage.

“We’ve had people help us with everything from legal stuff to getting our first grants. Back in January, we got our first grant from the United States Air Force thanks to some people right here in this building. New York State specifically, we’re part of the Southern Tier Clean Energy Incubator so we get to interact with all of the other people in the battery space in the state and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

Kosyakov says the Air Force gave them 50 thousand dollars to come up with a proof of concept in 3 months.

He hopes to have his product ready to market in 12 to 18 months.