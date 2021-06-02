KNOW Theatre to stream “Birdbath”

BINGHAMTON, NY – KNOW Theatre is wrapping up its series of on-demand virtual performances with what’s considered the masterpiece from a Binghamton native.

Birdbath will be available for streaming from this Friday through June 13th.

Written by Leonard Melfi, it’s a drama that focuses on the interactions of a man and a woman, both scarred by their pasts.

Melfi, who grew up in Binghamton, was a member of the experimental theater scene in New York City in the 1960’s.

KNOW Artistic Director Tim Gleason directs the show.

“The fragility of the human being I think he captures so well, he did in a lot of his plays. Always found characters that were a little offbeat but he found the humanity in them. In this play, I think he hits it right on the head,” says Gleason.

Birdbath stars actors Jeff Tagliaferro and Anna Simek and was recorded in black and white to give it the feel of the live dramas that were popular on television in the late 50’s and early 60’s.

It costs $20 to download, $15 for students, and viewers have 48 hours in which to watch it.

You can find a link at KNOWTheatre.org.