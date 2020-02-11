KNOW Theatre to open dark comedy “Killer Joe”

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton theatre company is staging a production with some uncomfortable themes.

KNOW Theatre on Carroll Street is opening “Killer Joe” this weekend.

It’s a dark comedy, which humorously dwells on white stereotypes, but may also take viewers out of their comfort zones.

There will be scenes in the play that are not suitable for children, including references to drugs and alcohol.

KNOW Theatre Artistic Director Tim Gleason says the theatre is proud of its reputation for pushing boundaries.

“Am I here to scare people or shock people? No. I am here to make them think. Whether it’s uncomfortable or really comfortable, as long as I tip the scales in one way or another, I think I’ve done my job. And they’ve come to trust me, and I appreciate my audience for knowing that when they step in there, they are going to be challenged in some way,” says Gleason.

Performances are at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00 on Sundays.

You can also attend a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, February 20th, where you can buy a ticket for as little as a dollar, and as high as you want.

You can visit KNOWTheatre.org for tickets.

The play will run from this Friday through March 1st