KNOW Theatre puts on one person show

BINGHAMTON, NY – KNOW Theatre is returning to the stage, in the most socially distant way possible.

The Theatre has produced a one person play from 1969, entitled One Person, which will premiere over a streaming service this weekend, on the platform Show Tix 4 U.

The 45 minute piece is told from the point of view of a man recapping a relationship which did not end as planned.

Artistic Director of KNOW Theatre Tim Gleason stars as said man.

Gleason says he was eager to get back to performing, though the role was pretty tricky.

“You are alone. Anything that happens is totally your responsibility, your imagination. This particular show has a lot of chorography, moving from place to place talking to people who aren’t there, so it has its challenges and I like being scared, that brings out the best in me as an actor,” says Gleason.

The show opens Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday with a repeat schedule the following weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at ShowTix4U.com and will stream at 8 PM Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays.

Gleason adds that two more productions are in the works.