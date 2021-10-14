KNOW Theatre presents “Gidion’s Knot”

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the next 3 weekends, local theater goers have the oppurtunity to enjoy a rich story sure to tug at your emotions.

KNOW Theater presents “Gidion’s Knot”, a two person show that tells the story of a mother and her recently deceased son’s teacher, who discuss the life of Gidion and the tangled emotions it came with.

It stars Qiana Watson and Shirley Goodman, both KNOW veterans.

Goodman, who has been a performer since high school and has the role of the teacher, says that she hopes that people don’t shy away from the tough concept and use it to start some tough but needed conversations.

“The play is hard. It’s hard. I think it’s sometimes harder to watch than to be in it. I hope that it’s a catalyst for some very needed discussions. I also think that it leads to some intellectual discussions as well,” says Goodman.

Goodman adds that there are also moments of relief for the audience as the story unfolds.

“Gidion’s Knot” will be preformed at 8 PM Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM Sundays through October 24.

The cost is $25, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and can be purchased at KNOWtheatre.org.

All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times.