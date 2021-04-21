KNOW Theatre goes virtual again with “Gruesome Playground Injuries” play

BINGHAMTON, NY – KNOW Theatre is producing only its 2nd virtual play in its 25 year history.

The drama is called Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph.

It’s about 2 “scar- crossed” lovers who meet again and again over 30 years, brought together only by injury.

Doing virtual plays does pose some challenges, but it is edited together in a way that will feel cinematic to the viewers.

Joshua Sedelmeyer, one of the two actors, says that this is only the 3rd time he and his wife, Jessica Nogaret, have played opposite roles of one another.

“So, I really think there’s a level of honesty and a connection that you’ll see that I don’t think you often get from two artists. How often do you really get a married couple working opposite each other,” says Sedelmeyer.

The play will be available online from April 22nd through the 30th.

Tickets cost 20 dollars, and once the ticket is purchased you’ll be emailed a link to the play that can be viewed for 48 hours.

To purchase a ticket, go to ShowTix4U.com.