BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s some relief available for some local non-profits struggling with the high cost of gas.

The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, in conjunction with Mirabito Convenience Stores, is offering micro-grants to local health and human services organizations to help offset their increased fuel costs.

Klee will award up to 25 hundred dollars based on program impact and need.

And Mirabito will chip in an additional 10 percent in gas cards.

Applications can be found at http://KleeFoundation.org.

The deadline is June 15th.