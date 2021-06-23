KLAW wins business plan competition

BINGHAMTON, NY – With plans to make concrete more affordable and sustainable, KLAW Industries has received an award that will help get its business started.

The Binghamton Local Development Corporation and SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program joined Mayor Rich David at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator today to award this year’s winner of the Business Plan Competition.

The winner is KLAW Industries a team made up of Jacob Kumpon, Jack Lamuraglia, and Tanner Wallis.

Their business takes recycled glass, and substitutes it for coal ash or slag to create a stronger and more resourceful concrete.

C-O-O of the company Jacob Kumpon says they have big plans for the industry.

“Absolutely, we wanna grow this basically to be a sustainable cost effective, cement replacement for concrete manufactures, and solve the problem of glass for recycling industries so that these two industries can adopt these new changes,” says Kumpon.

KLAW plans to bring its company to life in its new building on 75 Griswold Street in Binghamton.

Winning the business plan competition gives the team $5,000, plus donated services in accounting, graphics and signs, website development, and more that will all help the business get on its feet.

Kumpon says they are thankful for the award, and all those who helped them achieve it.