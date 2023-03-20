BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – They’ve done it again. The folks at KLAW Industries are once again winners of a business competition.

The startup, which was founded at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, is receiving $50,000 as one of just 3 winners in the FuzeHub Advanced Materials Innovation Challenge.

The award recognizes the environmental benefits of KLAW’s signature product Pantheon which is a substitute for cement in concrete.

Pantheon is made up of recycled glass and is stronger and 97% less carbon intensive than the limestone that makes up traditional cement.

The award will assist KLAW in scaling up its production facility in Binghamton so that it can go from producing 1 ton of Pantheon per day to 2 tons per hour.