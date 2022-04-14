BINGHAMTON, NY – A local startup company that has developed an alternative to coal ash for concrete is receiving more recognition and support.

KLAW Industries on Griswold Street in Binghamton is one of 10 recipients nationwide of a 5 thousand dollar grant from Solved M-I-T.

In particular, KLAW’s Chief Operating Officer Jacob Kumpon was recognized as part of the inaugural Solved Youth Innovation Challenge, honoring those under the age of 25 who are addressing global issues such as education, economic prosperity, health and sustainability.

KLAW uses a proprietary method of separating glass from other recyclables and then provides the ground-up glass to concrete manufacturers as a cement substitute.

Kumpon says one of the goals of the challenge is to help entrepreneurs deploy their high-tech solutions in their own hometowns.

To that end, KLAW is sourcing its recycled glass from Taylor Garbage and selling its end product to Barney and Dickenson.

“Having our local support, both on the concrete and the recycling side, is huge. Barney and Dickenson and Taylor Garbage are now some of the most innovative companies in their respective industries because this is the first time a solution like this is hitting the market. Having that happen right here in Binghamton is huge,” says Kumpon.

Kumpon runs the company with his cousin Jack Lamuraglia.

Kumpon says the 5 grand pushes them over the half million dollar mark in total funding.

Along with the award, Solve MIT promises additional mentorship and support.

Kumpon says KLAW’s goal is to eventually build a larger facility in Greater Binghamton before looking to take the technology nationwide.