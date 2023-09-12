ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A musical within a musical that won the first ever Tony for best musical is coming to Endicott this weekend.

EPAC and Theatre Street Productions is presenting Kiss Me Kate for the first time in the Robert Ekert Theater on Washington Avenue. Kiss Me Kate features the music of Cole Porter and follows the tempestuous romance between a producer, director and actor and his leading lady and ex-wife as they produce a musical rendition of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

Andrea Gregori portrays the diva, Lilli. Gregori says it’s a role she’s long wanted to perform, although it takes her out of her comfort zone by forcing her to sing lower in her register, and to perform realistic fight scenes on stage.

“Our director, Pat Foti, has been wonderful in helping us to figure that out safely and believably. So, it’s a wonderful test of endurance, stamina, and overall, it’s just a great musical theater role,” said Gregori.

Gregori says the production is using the 1999 revival version which replaced some of the more sexist lyrics, but the music is till the original score that premiered on Broadway 75 years ago.

Kiss Me Kate runs this Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Tickets are 25 dollars, 23 for seniors, and can be purchased at endicottarts.com.