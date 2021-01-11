Kirkwood truck stop sells winning lottery ticket

BINGHAMTON, NY – While no one won the 520 million dollar Mega Millions lottery Friday night, a runner up ticket worth 2 million dollars was purchased in Kirkwood.

The ticket was bought at Love’s Travel Stop on Industrial Park Drive.

It was one of 5 tickets in which the 5 white balls were matched, but not the Megaball.

While most of the tickets were worth 1 million dollars, the one in Kirkwood gets 2 million because the purchaser also paid for the Megaplier.

With no overall winner, the jackpot has grown to 600 million dollars for tomorrow evening’s drawing at 11 PM.

The multi-state Powerball lottery prize is at 550 million dollars in advance of its next drawing on Wednesday.