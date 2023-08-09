KIRKWOOD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Fairgoers are invited to come celebrate the summer with food, games, and entertainment as a local favorite makes its way back to town.

The Kirkwood Town Fair will be returning from August 10 to August 12 at Veterans River Park. A diverse events schedule has been planned for the weekend, ensuring there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The festivities will begin on Thursday starting at 6 p.m., with live music from Carolina Moonlight. The fair’s opening night will also feature a petting zoo, free kids tent, and police demonstration. The fair will be holding their fifth annual pie eating contest at 7 p.m. and invites those in attendance to join.

The fair will reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday with a live performance from Highway Fruit Market. The petting zoo, kids tent, and police demonstration will return, this time joined by a karate demonstration from FMK as well as a cornhole tournament. Registration for the tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the tournament following at 6. The tournament is $10 per team and sign ups can be done in person at Woody’s Tavern in Kirkwood.

As the weekend wraps up, fairgoers will be able to enjoy a full schedule of events on Saturday. The Kirkwood Town Fair Car Show will open at 9 a.m., welcoming all types of vehicles for judging. The fair will also be holding their annual parade at 11 a.m. Beginning at Kirkwood Gardens, community members will be able to enjoy the “vacation destination” themed floats as they make their way to Veterans River Park. Following the parade, little girls ages 4 to 12 will be able to participate in the Little Miss Kirkwood Town Fair Pageant. All local girls are invited to enter the pageant, free of cost. To join, text (607)768-0355.

The fair will also feature live performances from The Cellar Yellers at 2 p.m., followed by Allie Torto at 4, and The Gents at 6. Also beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a community dog show held at the tennis courts. Every dog is welcome to join, and no preregistration is required. Finally, to celebrate the end of the weekend, there will be a firework display at 10 p.m., with the fair closing at 11.

Advanced wristbands for the fair are on sale now and can be found at Frosty Joe’s, Nirchi’s of Conklin, and Schnieder’s Market in Kirkwood. The wrist bands are $15 and are good for one day of unlimited rides at the fair.

For more information, a list of participating vendors, and updates on the fair, visit the Kirkwood Town Fair Facebook page.