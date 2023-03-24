BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a Kirkwood man was sentenced for failing to comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

In August 2022, 39-year-old Richard Lance reported to police that he was residing at an address in the Village of Johnson City.

Law enforcement determined that this was not true.

Lance was located residing at the Dell Motel on Upper Court Street in Binghamton.

He was convicted of Rape in the Third Degree in 2008 and is required to provide any address updates to law enforcement.

“The New York State Sex Offender Registration Act implemented these reporting guidelines for the protection of the public. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send sex offenders, who fail to register, to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.