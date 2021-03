KIRKWOOD, NY – A Kirkwood resident was arrested this morning on multiple illegal drugs and weapons charges.

37 year old Joshua Bonker of the Town of Kirkwood was arrested for multiple felonies and misdemeanors after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force found Fentanyl,

Cocaine, MDMA, and illegal automatic handguns at his home while on a search warrant.

Bonker is currently held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility prior to his arraignment