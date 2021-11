TOWN OF FENTON – The New York State Police are reporting a one-vehicle rollover in the Town of Fenton Thursday.

Around 9:10 in the evening, police were dispatched to Route 17B where they found 40 year-old Billy Knickerbocker of Kirkwood.

Knickerbocker had serious injuries following the rollover and was taken to Wilson Hospital.

After an investigation, police charged him with Driving While Intoxicated.