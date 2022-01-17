KIRKWOOD, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a one car crash in the Town of Kirkwood that left a man injured.

Police were first called around 11:30 Saturday night on Upper Court Street as a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban was found on its side with the driver trapped.

The driver was 35 year-old Kirkwood man Bryan Guarino, who was extracted after almost an hour with non life threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, police discovered via witnesses that Guarino had allegedly been speeding, heading toward the City of Binghamton, when he lost control of the vehicle.

He then left his lane and hit three utility poles in a row before the vehicle hit an embankment, became airborne and turned several times before crashing on its side.

Two of the utility poles had to be replaced and power was temporarily out in the area.

Guarino was issued tickets.

While the crash was being investigated, around 1:30 AM, police saw a vehicle approaching the accident at too high a speed and disobeying rules put in place due to the accident.

The driver of this vehicle was 45 year-old Binghamton woman Cathleen Schneider.

Schneider admitted to drinking alcohol at a local bar shortly before the incident, and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

She was arrested with blood alcohol level of .15%.