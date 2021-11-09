Kirkwood eyesore to be demolished

KIRKWOOD, NY – An eyesore along Main Street in Kirkwood is finally coming down thanks to a partnership between the Broome County Land Bank and the town.

This morning, Gorick Construction began demolishing the house that sat perched on the bank of the Susquehanna River.

It has sat unoccupied since the 2006 flood and was damaged a second time in 2011.

Broome County recently foreclosed on the property for failure to pay property taxes.

Kirkwood Supervisor Lew Grubham and County Legislator Scott Baker had both approached the Land bank to see if it could help.

“We’ve had a couple of these properties over the last few years. One down on Five Mile Point nearby the railroad tracks that was a worse eyesore than this one. They stepped to the plate. I know they have a lot of projects to do so when you get one done in your town, you are really happy about it and thankful,” says Grubham.

The total cost of the demolition is $37,000 with the Town of Kirkwood chipping in 3 grand.

Grubham says most flood-damaged homes in Kirkwood were either repaired or took FEMA buyouts.

He says only a few small damaged river cottages remain.

The Land Bank also tore down houses on Route 79 in Harpursville and Nowlan Road in Hillcrest last week.