BINGHAMTON, NY – Kindergartners at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary school got to attend a wedding in the lobby of their school.

Instead of just teaching kids in the classroom that the letters Q and U usually stay together in words for the most part, the staff at Theodore Roosevelt puts together a wedding.

Students sit down and wait for the bride and groom to walk down the aisle to say their ‘I dos.’

The principal, David Chilson, stands at the alter and gives the 2 their vows, throwing in a lot of different Q U words to make the children laugh.

He does make it known that sometimes the letter Q can be in words without U though.

“I think in a lot of our instructional approaches Q and U is looked at as a bonded letter sound so we just try to make it a fun way for QU, queen and all those great Q words,” says Chilson.

After the two said ‘I do’, quarters were exhanged.

This is about the 9th or 10th time the wedding has happened, and Chilson says it gets better and better every year.

The mandate for students to wear masks in schools was lifted before the wedding took place.

Chilson adds it was great to see everyone’s smiling faces without masks on for the first time in a while.