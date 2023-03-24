BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Alisha Swietzer has been named the first Executive Director of the Kilmer Mansion, located on Riverside Drive in Binghamton.

Swietzer will work for Friends of Kilmer Mansion, a nonprofit organization, that is dedicated to sharing the Mansion with the community through public and private events, and raising the funds needed to restore and preserve the historic home.

Swietzer is a Binghamton native who has worked in the event industry for 15+ years. She began her career as a Wedding Coordinator in the Poconos before returning to Binghamton working as a Director of Events and Marketing, scaling hundreds of weddings and events.

She will be responsible for managing the Friends of Kilmer Mansion organization, implementing new strategic plans, community engagement, rental operations, marketing, public relations, and more.

“Preserving the Mansion allows our past to merge with the present,” says Swietzer. “It gives our community a space to celebrate the most special moments. It gives the movers and the shakers of Binghamton the opportunity to gather and make a lasting impact in our community. And that, that is magical.”

In 2021, Swietzer received a Young Professional “HYPE” award from the Greater Binghamton Chamber for her leadership and success in the Binghamton service industry.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Alisha as our very first Executive Director,” says

Kilmer Mansion Board President Lisa Blackwell. “Alisha brings a love for this special place and creative ideas that will launch a new era for this beloved community treasure.”

Learn more about the Kilmer Mansion at kilmermansion.org.