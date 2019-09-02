Kickball tournament seeking players for a great cause

WAVERLY N.Y. – Plans for a kickball tournament are underway in the village of Waverly to kick off recovery month.

CASA Trinity and Valley Addiction and Drug Education are partnering together to put on its 5th Kickball Tournament Saturday.



The theme of this years tournament is kicking addiction with it being in honor of Bard Bailey, the son of Valley ADE founder Lisa Bailey.

All of the proceeds form the event will go towards a scholarship in Brad’s name that would be awarded to one Waverly High School student chosen by Bailey herself.

Prevention Supervisor for CASA trinity Christina Olveano say’s events like this help spread a message of hope and recovery.

“Letting the community know that this is really something that could effect anybody in our county and anywhere really. And that by reducing the stigma around what people think or who people think this happens to and this really can happen to anybody anywhere so we want to share that message that we’re all in this together,” says Olveano.

Olevano says they’re still looking for teams of eight to ten players to register.



The cost is $5 per player and a $50 donation with each team being guaranteed to play two to three games.

To register, go to Tioga County ASAP Coalition on Facebook and follow the link to the online registration.