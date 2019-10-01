Kevin Boettcher opens up about his time on Jeopardy!

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Ahead of his Jeopardy debut tonight, Binghamton University administrator Kevin Boettcher opened up about his experience on the show.

Boettcher first got on Jeopardy by taking an online test over a year ago, which then turned into group auditions, interviews and quizzes.

He was picked for the show in July of this year.

While he can’t speak about the results of the taping, he opened up about some of his favorite parts of the experience, his fellow contestants and Alex Trebek.

He’s exactly as you see him on TV, Boettcher says of Trebek.

Boettcher appears Tuesday on the 7:30 Jeopardy episode on WIVT NewsChannel 34.