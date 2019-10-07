Kevin Boettcher gets knocked out on Jeopardy!

Binghamton’s Jeopardy king has been de-throned, after an exciting streak.

After four nights on Jeopardy, Boettcher came in second Friday night, after correctly guessing Final Jeopardy, but not risking enough.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Boettcher had his lowest total of 8 thousand dollars and was in second place.

He wagered $6,001, but it wasn’t enough to topple the $17,000 leader.

Boettcher headed home, but not before sharing a special skill he has with Alex Trebek.

Kevin Boettcher is our champion, ladies and gentlemen, and he’s an expert at something that you never hear talked about…catching bats. How do you do that?”

Kevin Boettcher says: “So, you try to get the bat to tire itself out and land somewhere so you can get a box over it. So, just wait it out.”

Boettcher took a lot out of the experience, saying that anyone in the contestant group could have won.

He says they were a very friendly and mutually supportive group.

Jeopardy airs weeknights at 7:30 on WIVT NewsChannel 34.