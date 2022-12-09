ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After another successful Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the organizational team is already planning for next summer’s event.

The Dick’s Open announced today that 2023’s performer will be Kenny Chesney.

This year’s tournament will be taking place from June 19th through June 25th. The concert will be held on Friday, June 23rd.

Over the years, the event has brought in world-renowned talent. In 2021, ACA Award winning Old Dominion headlined the concert, and this past tournament featured the Zac Brown Band.

The Marketing Manager for the Dicks Sporting Good Open, Dave Pessango, says that things moved very quickly this past week to nail down Chesney for this year’s concert.