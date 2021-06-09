Ken Butler runs for Binghamton Mayor

BINGHAMTON, NY – A First Ward resident is trying a third party run for Binghamton Mayor for the second time.

Ken Butler has submitted petitions to run for Mayor under the People’s Party line that he created.

Butler, his wife and 3 children moved to Binghamton from the Bronx in 2007 and he’s currently a stay-at-home Dad.

He’s a volunteer Rainmaker for the opioid awareness group Truth Pharm and has participated in various community marches and protests.

His platform includes affordable housing, free broadband internet, more youth activities, training and mentorship and additional mental health and addiction services.

But he says his ultimate goal is to be a voice for the community.

“I felt that independent was the way to be and it’s the way to represent the people. So, I named our party the People’s Party because I wanted the people to have a voice. And I’m going to be the voice for the people. I want the people to tell me what they want me to do as Mayor of Binghamton,” says Butler.

In 2017, Butler says he came roughly 30 signatures short of the nearly 500 required to get on the ballot.

This year, the state lowered the threshold to 352 because of the pandemic and Butler collected 420.

However, Democratic operatives in the city have filed challenges to 190 of them.

If those objections are sustained, he’ll get kicked off the ballot.

Butler is confident that he’ll survive.

“I personally hit the streets and went out and got all of those signatures myself. I interviewed people and the first questions I asked, ‘Are you a registered voter?’ and ‘Do you live in the City of Binghamton?’ And everyone said ‘Yes’ that signed my petition,” says Butler.

The Board of Elections will hold a hearing to consider the objections once the primary is over later this month.

To find out more information about his campaign, go to “Ken Butler for Mayor” on Facebook.