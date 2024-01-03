JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A legal marijuana dispensary in our area says it’s well-positioned for the added competition that will come when the state starts awarding more retail licenses.

Greenery Spot opened its doors in Johnson City in July. The store carries a variety of products for both beginner and seasoned marijuana users including flower, vapes, gummies, and even THC infused beverages.

Greenery Spot also carries several locally grown items from brands such as Nanticoke and Rolling Green.

Budtender Christa Baron says the store has had an amazing turnout since opening, especially throughout the holiday season.

She says they are constantly getting new products.

Baron says she’s confident with the direction New York State’s cannabis industry has taken.

“The more dispensaries, the more variety, the better the prices. When you see a liquor store, a liquor store isn’t going to be offended that another liquor store has opened up across the street. You need more stores, you need more variety. You need people to have options for where they’re getting their products. So, I think the opening of a new dispensary, if anything, is going to help our ecosystem a little bit better for sure. People need their options and we’re happy to be one of those many options,” said Baron.

Baron says people visit the store for a variety of needs including sleep aid and pain management.

Greenery Spot is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 to 9 Friday and Saturday, and 10 to 8 on Sunday.

It also offers a pickup window for those on the go.

To order products for pickup, visit greeneryspot.com.