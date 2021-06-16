Kathy Hochul speaks at the 2021 Women’s Expo

An inaugural event was held today in hopes of inspiring women.

This one day conference titled Thrive 2021 was dedicated to women, planned by women and for women to help uplift each other.

The event began at 8:30 and lasted until 4.

The conference kicked off with a comedian, Meghan Hanley as a way to get the day started with laughter.

Throughout the rest of the conference there was multiple breakout sessions and different booths outside the ballroom.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was there as the Keynote speaker at the conference.

“Find those opportunities, be tough, surprise people, surprise yourself with what you’re able to do. All of us as New York women have this in us, it’s who we are, celebrate it, have a good time, but lead now for the next generation,” says Hochul.

The conference had over 100 people attending the expo in person while about 40 others joined virtually.

Amy Shaw from the Chamber says during COVID, women really stepped up and juggled a lot.

She say’s when you have all of these powerful women in one room, it’s truly an empowering feeling.