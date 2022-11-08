SANITARIA SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Democratic candidate for Broome County Sheriff Kate Newcomb cast her ballot at the Sanitaria Springs fire station this afternoon.

Newcomb is Captain of the law enforcement division at the Sheriff’s Office and has over 30 years of experience in the department.

Last year, she changed her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat for the race.

Last month, retiring Sheriff Dave Harder crossed party lines to endorse her.

Newcomb said a major issue raised by voters during the campaign was the jail, which has seen a significant number of inmate deaths in recent years and is suffering from a severe staffing shortage.

“I think it’s vitally important that whoever is elected Sheriff, and hopefully that is me, we get in there and do a top to bottom audit and assessment of the correctional facility. And do what’s right moving forward to be accountable, accessible and transparent to the public.”

Newcomb said she’s proud of running a campaign that was clean, professional and classy.

She plans to watch early returns with friends and supporters before heading to the Democrats’ gathering at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton later this evening.

Whoever wins will be Broome first new Sheriff since 1998 as Harder leaves following 6 terms in office.